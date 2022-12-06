A 4x4 Is Born

Not Available

Four wheel drive vehicles are more popular today than ever before. With this in mind, presenter and engineering fanatic Mark Evans takes on a brand new "Is Born" challenge. The build is inspired by the late 1970s special vehicles, of which a limited run of only 25 were produced for the Swiss and French Army, and are quoted as being "the best Land Rovers ever made". Mark's aim is to take an old rust-bucket Range Rover rescued from the scrap-heap and transform it into the ultimate boulder-crawling beauty