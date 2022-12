Not Available

A sitcom from the creators of Channel 4 comedy "Bo' Selecta!" written by and starring Leigh Francis. Everyone's favourite talking bear learns to live with his new sitcom family, The Hennersons. As well as cast and celebrity cameo appearances, Leigh Francis brings to life a host of new characters, including nosey neighbour Sue Dales - a Scottish transsexual living with fellow transsexual Dave McCall - Keith Lemon, entrepreneur and lady's man, and Asian film nerd Corey Haim.