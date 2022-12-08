A Beauty in Troubled Times

Not Available

Set in 1930s Shanghai, this legendary tale depicts how Zhang Lian Xin, born as a lowly maid, breaks through the chains of destiny in the midst of China's war with Japan. While pursuing freedom and love, Lian Xin becomes a pawn in Zhang Wen Jin's plans to overthrow his father, and along with Chong Yang, she's framed for murder. Experiencing numerous hardships together as they fight against Wen Jin and the Japanese, Lian Xin and Chong Yang become lovers. In order to save Chong Yang, Lian Xin rejects He Tian, a wealthy aspiring Sherlock Holmes who loves her deeply, and marries Ma Kun, Shanghai Bund's most powerful mob boss. After discovering Ma Kun's true identity and against the mad retaliation of the Japanese, Lian Xin and Chong Yang decide to sacrifice their romance and lives for the sake of freedom and justice.