A Bit Of Fry And Laurie was witty and sophisticated entertainment of consistently high quality, with an old-fashioned revue-type atmosphere and oddly 'British' sketches that rejoiced in literary turns of phrase and elaborate wordplay. The delicate innuendos, coupled with Fry's ability to suggest hidden meanings in everyday phrases, gave the impression that bubbling below the innocent surface were lewd undercurrents threatening to burst through, although they never did. To add to this mix, Hugh Laurie demonstrated his keyboard talents with parodies of musical genres.