A Bride for a Ride (Traditional Chinese: 王老虎搶親) is a 2009 TVB television comedy-drama from Hong Kong based on the traditional Pingtan story of the same name. Set during the prosperous Ming Dynasty of China, the drama revolves around the rich and influential Wong family and their comedic ties with Chow Man-ban, a young and handsome scholar who has a specialty in cross-dressing. To prove his worth to Wong Sau-ying, his ideal lover, he cross dresses as a beauty in a lantern festival so he can get closer to her. Sau-ying's older brother, Wong Lo-fu (Tiger Wong), sees Man-ban's beauty and kidnaps him home.