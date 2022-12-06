A Bucket O' French and Saunders

Not Available

Twenty years of the French and Saunders sketch show are celebrated in a new series starting in September. Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders raid their back catalogue and present favourite sketches and new material. It's another chance to visit the country home of the Fat Men, watch Britney Spears take on Madonna and no series would be complete without the famed movie pastiches. Alan Sugar, Simon Cowell and Amy Winehouse are some of the new faces who are tackled in a fresh batch of sketches.