A Centaur's Life

Not Available

Kimihara Himeno, also known as "Hime," goes about her life, love, and studies just like any ordinary high school girl. The only difference is that she's a centaur. She enjoys her school life along with classmates of many unique shapes, including Nozomi the draconid, Kyoko the goatfolk, an angelfolk class representative, and Sassas-chan the Antarctican. Hime's younger cousin Shino-chan, her friend Maki-chan, and the class representative's four younger sisters also join the cast in this very cute slice-of-life story about girls who are human, yet aren't!