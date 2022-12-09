Not Available

A Centaur's Life

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Emon Animation Company

Kimihara Himeno, also known as "Hime," goes about her life, love, and studies just like any ordinary high school girl. The only difference is that she's a centaur. She enjoys her school life along with classmates of many unique shapes, including Nozomi the draconid, Kyoko the goatfolk, an angelfolk class representative, and Sassas-chan the Antarctican. Hime's younger cousin Shino-chan, her friend Maki-chan, and the class representative's four younger sisters also join the cast in this very cute slice-of-life story about girls who are human, yet aren't!

Cast

