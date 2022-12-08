A Century of Flight

Not Available

From the Wright Brothers to the Right Stuff, this is the complete story of manned flight. Through rare images and lost interviews with the pioneers of aviation learn what really happened at Kill Devil Hill as wilbur and Orville raced against time and Professor Langley to be the first to fly. Take off with the gallant Knights of the Sky over the Western Front in 1918, or battle the elements in an open cockpit with the first airmail service. Break records with Amelia Earhart, Wally Post, and Jackie Cochran, or join Lucky Lindy on his flight into history. Hear Jimmy Doolittle tell you in his own words what it was like to break airspeed records and lead his B-24s in an impossible raid over Tokyo. You'll break the sound barrier with Yeager, walk on the moon with Armstrong, and honor those who paid the price for the quest of space.