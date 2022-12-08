A Change of Destiny

Not Available

Yip Yeung (Benny Chan) is interested in knowing the future with the use of diagrams,"tui bei tu", passed on from the past. These diagrams have the ability to predict future events so that readers can find luck or escape tragedy. Yuen Hei (Steven Ma) tricks Yip Yeung into buying fake diagrams he had created, but is later confronted by Lee Sing-Tin (Yuen Wah). Lee Sing-Tin sees potential in Yip Yeung and Yuen Hei. He takes them in as his apprentice to teach them about his knowledge on these diagrams. Yip Yeung later discovers that he is a royal blood from the descendant of the last royal throne. He attempts to use his prediction skills to take over the King's throne but only foresees tragedy in every way he is planning to change destiny...