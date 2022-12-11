A Change of Heart

Not Available

The ruthless Fong Chi-Lik suffers from congestive heart failure, and was fortunate to have the recently died Yiu Yat-San donate his heart to him. After going through heart transplant surgery, Chi-Lik's personality changes drastically; Chi-Lik turns into a good man with a caring attitude. But when Chi-Lik discovers Yat-San's "accidental" death involved him and his wife, he gets lost between love and righteousness, good and evil. Meanwhile, Yat-San's twin brother Yiu Yuet-San returns to Hong Kong to prepare for his brother's funeral and falls in love with his brother's girlfriend Yuen Siu-Kat. The plot thickens when Yuet-San finds out that his twin brother’s death was not an accident and begins investigating to uncover the truth.