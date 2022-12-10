A Chinese Odyssey: Love of Eternity

Not Available

Five hundred years ago, Zi Xia descends to the human realm to find Zhi Zun Bao. He is the man that she loves and the person who pulled out the Zi Qing Sword. However, the sword gets damaged along the way and she uses the time traveling ability of the pandora's box in hopes of repairing it. She ends up five hundred years later and meets Zhi Zun Bao with no recollection of his past life. He is the leader of a gang of outlaws called the ax gang and has been spending time with Bai Jing Jing. The plot then takes on a whole new level of craziness that involves more time traveling and outrageous happenings. ~~ A new adaptation of the classic "Journey to the West".