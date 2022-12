Not Available

First aired in September 2002, Mark Evans along with his loyal (if ageing) side-kick Pete Walker took on their latest mad-cap building project after the construction of two cars and an aeroplane. A Chopper is Born followed Marks 6 month odyssey to build a kit helicopter. The Rotorway Exec 162 is the most popular kit helicopter in the world. Manufactured in Phoenix, Arizona, Rotorway have been building Helicopter kits for nearly 30 years.