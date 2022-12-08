A Clear Midsummer Night

Not Available

The daughter of a real estate mogul Xia Wan Qing, has seemingly no way of retreating after a friend's betrayal and her boyfriend backing out of their wedding. Fortunately, she's saved by business genius Qiao Jin Fan. Jin Fan is a "playboy" and the future successor for Qiao corporation. He extends an offering hand and together they embark on a path of revenge. Each for reasons of their own, begin a love with "uncertain motives." After enduring circumstances because of their families' competing interests and a number of conspiracies the two find true love.