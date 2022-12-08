A Clone Apart

Not Available

Danson Delta-40 is the sole survivor of the latest failed batch of clone soldiers, hurriedly created to provide enough troops so the Galactic Republic can win the war that eats at its very foundations. Unfortunately, Danson isn't exactly your model soldier. He's had no training. He doesn't even know how to fire his rifle,and still they expect him to fight. And he questions the rather … questionable practices of the army founded on the "overwhelm them with many in useless plastic armor" principle. Unacceptable.