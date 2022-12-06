A Cook on the Wild Side

Not Available

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s first television production, where his reputation was initially that of a chef who is prepared to try cooking everything; he has an unorthodox style of TV presentation. Hugh’s initial exposure came in Cook on the Wild Side, an exploration of earthy cuisine. His habit of "picking up roadkill and eating the hedgerows that earned him his nickname of Hugh Fearlessly-Eatsitall". This is a wonderful first 10 part series from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall that laid the ground work for The River Cottage & The River Cottage HQ. See Hugh “hit the road” in this wild food adventure.