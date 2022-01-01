Not Available

A Corazón Abierto is a Colombian television series based on ABC's hit show Grey's Anatomy, written and supervised by Colombian writer Fernando Gaitan better known for creating hit telenovelas like Yo soy Betty, la fea, Café con Aroma de Mujer, and Hasta que la Plata nos Separe. Initially conceived as a weekly series, the story was modified to be aired 5 episodes a week in a telenovela format, that is why several changes have been made into the story. The series began airing in the United States weeknights at 7pm on Telemundo on May 17, 2010.