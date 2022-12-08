Not Available

In A CRAFTSMAN’S LEGACY, host Eric Gorges goes on a quest to discover the true craftsmen in today's world. Traveling across the country, Gorges interviews the men and women responsible for carrying the tools, trades and traditions of fine craftsmanship into the 21st century. From a glass blower to a guitar maker, a weaver to a potter, every episode explains the history of a traditional craft and the importance of that craft in the United States today. Gorges, a welder by trade, meets and interviews master craftsmen, and learns why they chose their craft, where they learned their skills, how they live using their talents, and the challenges and importance of keeping that tradition alive in a modern-day world. He then takes on the role of apprentice on a project under the guidance of the master craftsman.