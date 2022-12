Not Available

Hong Ae Ja (Kim Hye Ok) works as a host at a home shopping channel. She has three accomplished daughters: Ji Sung (Woo Hee Jin), In Sung (Lee Soo Kyung) and Hee Sung (Jung Hye Sung). Hong Ae Ja’s family interconnects with So Pan Seok’s (Jung Bo Suk) family and Heo Eun Sook’s (Park Hae Mi) as in-laws.