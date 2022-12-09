A Destructive God Sits Next to Me

Not Available

Koyuki Seri is just trying to have a normal school life, but instead he ends up acting as the straight man to his odd classmate, Hanatori Kabuto. Kabuto is is a delusional high school student, whose fantasies range from believing he is a knight on a journey, to claiming that removing his eyepatch will release a darker alter-ego who he refers to as Michael Offenbarung Dunkelheit. Seri is determined not to let himself get pushed around by Kabuto, but it seems that this will be easier said than done!