A Diarista

Marinete or Nete, as she is called by her friends, is not afraid of work. It is a charwoman and works every day in a different house with different types of bosses (most are crazy or crusty breads), during her days of work she meets new people and arranges many confusions. Her friends, Delilah, Ipanema, Solineuza and boss Figueirinha are always in the area to help her or get her out of a mess that they themselves put her on.