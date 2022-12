Not Available

Ko Cheok Hee was once a tenacious divorce lawyer willing to do anything to win, including an incident that got her disbarred, much to the pleasure of her condescending office manager So Jung Woo. But it's all history until Cheok Hee takes a new job as the office manager at a legal firm, which Jung Woo incidentally works at - as a lawyer. Now that the tables are turned, will Cheok Hee and Jung Woo keep it professional, or are they destined to sabotage each other?