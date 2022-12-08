A Faded Memory

Not Available

1st Part of the "Special Drama" series Season 4. He looks like an average guy running a used book store, but he is a secretive man, with a Notice of Certification of passing the bar exam hidden deep in his drawer. Not a single person came to see him while he was in the hospital, and not a single number was saved in his cell phone. He was completely isolated, and the wall that he was building around him kept getting higher. Then one day, Young Jae receives an anonymous package. Inside the package are his worn-out wallet and a photo of him smiling with a woman. That is when Soo Ah appears. This 18-year-old girl, who acts like she has experienced everything there is to in life, is open about her crush on Young Jae and tries to break through his wall. With her help, he is able to find traces of the woman in the photo. What happened between Young Jae and the woman? Why didn't she come looking for him? Is she even alive?--KBS World