A Family Goes Job Hunting

Yosuke is a middle aged businessman who has a wife and two kids; wife is a teacher, his son a job-hunting student, and his daughter has a good job. His family is looking forward to buying a new house as Yosuke is about to be promoted soon. But one day, he is forced to leave the company because of a gossip con set up by his colleague! He loses his job but he cannot tell that to his family. At the same time his wife and daughter are also facing problems at their work, both thinking to quit because dad’s job is secured. When they find out dad left the company, can they support him or...?