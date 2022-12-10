A Farewell to Sorrow

Not Available

This is a story about the unconditional and all-forgiving love of four brothers who after years of fighting and hatred pull together and reconcile to revive their father's business. The four brothers, each representing different generations, symbolize ordinary people living in today's world: Han Sung-jae, the soft-hearted but incapable oldest brother in his 50s, who shoulders the heavy burden of being the head of the family; Han Sang-kyu, the accomplished but selfish second brother in his 40s, who only thinks of getting rid of his family responsibilities; Han Sung-min, the third brother in his 30s who lost his job due to corporate restructuring; and, finally, Han Jung-woo, the youngest one who has just graduated from college and is yet unemployed. The lives of these four siblings represent the hardships of the unemployed of various generations. This series also asks the question about the genuine meaning of marriage by showing how married couples of various age groups work on their relationships to avert divorce.