A Fine Romance (1989)

This comedy/romance/mystery show starred Christopher Cazenove as Michael Trent, a reserved Cambridge professor, and Margaret Whitton as Louisa Phillips, a wisecracking New Yorker. They portrayed a divorced couple who still worked together hosting a travel show called "Ticket to Ride". It was shot on location in Europe in such places as Ireland, Malta, and Budapest. Part of the fun was each week brought them to a new location - and a new adventure, usually unwittingly involving Louisa, a magnet for trouble. Michael often had to come to her rescue, sometimes getting hurt (usually in the head) in the process. The other part of the fun was realizing that just maybe they were still in love with each other. Based on the screwball comedies of the '40s, it often lifted lines directly from the old movies. This show only aired 7 weeks in the U.S. before being cancelled due to poor ratings, but it was aired in Europe for the entire run of the episodes, 13 in all.