A Fistful of Stances

Au-Yeung Wai-Lan, owner of a martial arts training school, is reunited with her long-lost son Koo Yu-Cheung after years of agonizing separation. On his return home, Yu-Cheung is shocked to find that his younger brother Koo Yu-Tong has been critically ill and that his father was murdered long ago by Wing Tak, the existing director of a pharmaceutical company and a bitter old foe of the Koos. Yu-Cheung has never been into kung-fu but shows glimpses of his potential when he strikes back at the impudent, arrogant Wing Man-Kwan, also the son of Wing Tak. Pinning all her hopes on Yu-Cheung, Wai-Lan not only teaches him a special set of kung-fu skills created by the family, but also registers for him for the Guangdong Boxing Championship Tournament. Out of the blue, Yu-Cheung's opponent in the final turns out to be Wing Man-Kwan. Yu-Cheung starts losing his bearings after achieving growing success and recognition in the field of martial arts. Caught up in the love triangle between Wai-Lan's apprentice Ying Ngan-Ming, his dream girl Chow Bing-Bing and himself, Yu-Cheung is utterly confused and exhausted, which later causes his failure in the final tournament.