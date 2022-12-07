A French village and its inhabitants go through the ups and (mainly) downs of the occupation by the German army from 1940 to 1945. The village doctor is assigned as mayor, and confronted with the challenges, dilemmas, and contradictory demands and situations. At the same time, there is a lot of personal interactions with a number of interesting characters.
|Robin Renucci
|Daniel Larcher
|Audrey Fleurot
|Hortense Larcher
|Nicolas Gob
|Jean Marchetti
|Thierry Godard
|Raymond Schwartz
|Nade Dieu
|Marie Germain
|Emmanuelle Bach
|Jeannine Schwartz
