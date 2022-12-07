Not Available

A French Village

A French village and its inhabitants go through the ups and (mainly) downs of the occupation by the German army from 1940 to 1945. The village doctor is assigned as mayor, and confronted with the challenges, dilemmas, and contradictory demands and situations. At the same time, there is a lot of personal interactions with a number of interesting characters.

Cast

Robin RenucciDaniel Larcher
Audrey FleurotHortense Larcher
Nicolas GobJean Marchetti
Thierry GodardRaymond Schwartz
Nade DieuMarie Germain
Emmanuelle BachJeannine Schwartz

