Not Available

A Grande Família (English: The Big Family is a Brazilian television sitcom created by Oduvaldo Vianna Filho and Armando Costa which originally aired on Rede Globo from March 29, 2001 to September 11, 2014. The show tells the story of a typical lower middle-class family living in a suburb neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. It is a remake of a namesake's series that was aired in Brazil in the 70's. The family consists of a working father, Lineu, a housewife and mother, Nenê, their son Tuco, their daughter Bebel, and Bebel's fiancée, Agostinho, a taxi driver portrayed as the typical carioca malandro. The family's grandfather, Floriano, was written out of the story after the death of actor Rogério Cardoso. In addition to being the longest-running Brazilian sitcom, the show it is considered one of the most popular comedy shows in Brazil. A movie based on the series premiered on January 10, 2007