A Great Way to Care

仁心解碼 Ko Lap Yan (Alex Fong), Senior Psychiatrist of Yan Wo Hospital, is a competent and kind-hearted doctor who specializes in severe schizophrenia and even minor mental illness. Yan cures his patients by not only medication but also by psychological analysis. He diagnoses the cause with reference to the symptoms. The plot is interesting, intricate and extraordinary. The Psychiatrist Lin Chi Sum (Cheung Chi Kwong) and the nurse Li Ying Chun (Raymond Wong) are both good friends of Yan. Chun is keen on helping people. He has cured a patient suffering from binge eating disorder Suen Ka Bik (Vivien Yeo). They have overcome a lot of difficulties and become a couple. Yan is a divorced single father with a daughter. After the failed marriage, he did not long for love affairs until he chanced upon an Inspector of Serious Crime Unit Mok Man Yee (Kate Tsui). They have gradually developed their relationship through business contact. However, in order to avoid recurrence of genetic mental disease, Yee detaches her feeling from Yan.