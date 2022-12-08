A Handful of Love

Not Available

Koo Ka Yuen, a music teacher, meets Kok Wai Ting, a TV producer. They get married, but they also have to take care of five children, their nephews and nieces. Yuen and Ting are very different, their personalities and attitudes. When they are teaching the children, each parent has his / her own way, this causes for some conflicts among the family. But they all love each other. Then the children find out some shocking news about their father, they misunderstand Yuen and Ting and try to leave home. When they have been found, they come back to home, but then there is another problem. Both Yuen en Ting misunderstand each other and they both think that the other person is having an affair with some else. Ting thinks Yuen has an affair with a teacher, Yuen thinks Ting has an affair with another TV producer. This is a drama with conflicts / problems about the family and sometimes some funny scenes.