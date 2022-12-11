A Happy Life

Not Available

A wealthy fox family (in human appearances)have nine daughters. The father of daughters is a known king in their world. One day the father decides to get her youngest daughter married through an arranged marriage. The youngest daughter love going to the muggle (human world) and enjoys everything-food, clothing, games, shopping. Therefore to avoide the marriage she does a make marriage contract with a muggle without letting him knowing her real identity, which leads to many intereting and craziness into their life.