Between the world we see and the things we fear...there are doors. When they are opened....Nightmares become reality. These are the true stories of the innocent and the unimaginable. Based on true events, A Haunting dramatises some of the scariest stories, revealing a world in which tragedy, suicide and murder have left psychic impressions so powerful that innocent people become forced to deal with them decades later. Through mesmerising first-person accounts, the mystery and origin of each haunting is powerfully revealed and leaves a lingering sense that life - and death - are much stronger then anyone could have possibly imagined.