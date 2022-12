Not Available

Classes are not easy for Masato, a college student and aspiring novelist. Of course, with all the beautiful women in his life, it's hard to get studying done. There is the tough Rie, the cute Miku, the energetic Chieri, the faithful Kanna, and his high school sweetheart, Chihiro. With all these women to choose from, Masato is about to discover that there just aren't enough seasons in the year.