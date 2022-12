Not Available

美味的想念: the head chef Xia Qing You of the stir-fry restaurant has always wanted to learn from the memory of the taste of his father's fried rice. So she commenced her road to learn to be a chef from Fu Zai Yu, a chef from "Hana's Top Teppanyaki". Xia Qing You is not afraid of hardships, any difficulties faces and has shell like a turtle for super endurance. But due to a set of strange circumstances, she turns the life of the Fu Zai Yu's perfect life completely upside down.