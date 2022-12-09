Not Available

How about a hot dog for lunch? "A Hot Dog Program" is an all-American celebration of those fabulous and phenomenally popular little sausages in their soft little buns hosted by Rick Sebak. Whether you like your dog with mustard and sauerkraut, chili and cheese, or with the "works," this program is sure to please. From a Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest at Coney Island to a gourmet reindeer-dog vendor at the start of the Iditarod sled dog race, A HOT DOG PROGRAM, produced by WQED Pittsburgh, visits some of the country's coolest hot dog places. During the one-hour documentary, we find out what makes a Chicago-style dog, go inside a giant hot-dog-shaped building, stop at some late-night stands and see how hot dogs are made.