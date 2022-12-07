Not Available

Best remembered for giving early exposure to the still little-known Rik Mayall, A Kick Up the Eighties had little other connection to the alternative comedy boom. The series' roots were much older, its format lifted from '60s satirical show The Frost Report (BBC, 1966-67), with former Nationwide (BBC, 1969-84) presenter and humorist Richard Stilgoe in the David Frost role. Each edition featured a series of sketches around a particular social theme (work, death, sex, television), threaded together by Stilgoe's lightly cynical commentary. When the series returned in 1984, with Robbie Coltrane in Stilgoe's place, it had taken on a more straightforward sketch show format, though retaining Turvey's tortuous investigations. Note: The poster is from an unrelated book cover. Fan Art is not of the cast, but of a UK covers band of the same name.