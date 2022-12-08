A Kind of Living

Not Available

A late '80s British comedy about a married couple, Trevor (Richard Griffiths) and Carol Beasley (Frances De La Tour). The series starts with the move of the Beasley's to London from Bolton, so that Trevor can assume the position of Head of English at a London school. Meanwhile, Carol is left at their new London dwelling to take care of their six-month old infant. Carol would prefer to work and resents Trevor. Meanwhile, Trevor has a good new job and is able to resume an old childhood friendship with Brian Thompson (Tim Healy; who just happens to live nearby).