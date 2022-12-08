A Kind of Magic

Not Available

In Fairyland, fairies and ogres don't get married. It just doesn't happen! Willow the fairy and her beloved husband Gregore, a reformed ogre, have no choice but to emigrate and settle in the real world with their children Tom and Cindy. And boy are they unprepared! Here in the real world, there is no guarantee of a happy ending, especially when you add to the mix the other dysfunctional members such as Ferocia, the colorful, sharp-tongued witch, or His Highness, the Toad, still in search of that magical kiss. This ill-equipped and maladjusted family of immigrants goes from one blunder to another and it is going to take every ounce of courage and street smarts that Tom can muster in order to protect his family from all the curious intruders, for whom magic is more than a little bit strange!