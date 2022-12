Not Available

An ordinary girl falls head over heels for the most popular boy in school. Xia Miaomiao is a shy, artistic student who develops a crush on a handsome, talented classmate and embarks on a journey of self-discovery through college. Because of Liang Younian, Xia Miaomiao decides to make a change. Through the help of her friends, she starts to learn about fashion, join school clubs, and studies hard to raise her grades. Her ordinary life becoming more colorful by the day.