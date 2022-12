Not Available

Nan Li is anxious about Huan Huan's decreasing grade, and she realizes the importance of a tuition class. Thus, Huan Huan faces a series of tough and excruciating tuition classes. The entire family revolves around Huan Huan entering high school. After a series of events, Nan Li and Xia Jun Shan finally realized their mistakes, and they plan to give their child a happy childhood.