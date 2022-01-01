Not Available

A Makeover Story is about two friends,people,or family that they know to get a whole new look. Then, after they pick out their outfits, the next day they get a whole new haircut and makeup look.Then, the people show their outfits to each other and then to their families Future ShowingsWeek of March 31, 2005 Mar 31 2005 @ 12:00 PM A Makeover Story Graduation Glamour Mar 31 2005 @ 12:30 PM A Makeover Story Divide and Conquer Apr 01 2005 @ 12:00 PM A Makeover Story River Guide Glam Apr 01 2005 @ 12:30 PM A Makeover Story Celebration Chic