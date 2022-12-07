A Man's Story

Not Available

Kim Shin, a son of rich family, was living as a playboy, but one day his father’s company becomes entangled in a conspiracy of TS Group in the process of merging and closed by bankruptcy. After the bankruptcy, Kim Shin’s father sinks into depression and ends up hanging himself. Due to this incident, Kim Shin sets new goals in his life. He decides to make Chae to commit suicide because of money, and jumps into the stock market. He becomes a cool-headed M&A expert, and makes plans to break TS Group with Do Jae-myeong who has pried into TS Group like him. While trying into TS Group for the revenge, he learns that the president Chae is just a bad guy. Behind all the evil acts, there was the president Chae’s son, Chae Do-wu. With the battle of wits between Kim Shin and Chae Do-wu, the story of their complicated relationships with Kim Shin’s ex-girlfriend, Seo Gyeong-a and Chae Do-wu’s younger sister, Chae Eun-su unfolds.