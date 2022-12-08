A Matter of Customs

Not Available

The story revolves around a customs team consisting originally of Sek (Evergreen Mak), Queenie (Fiona Leung), Heurng (Jade Leung) and two others. Moon (Jessica Hsuan) is transferred to Ming's (Liza Wang) division. Kong (Wong Hei) also joins the team as captain. Ming suddenly finds herself falling for Shan (Danny Lee), a distinguished man in the publishing industry. At work, she is a role model to her most trusted subordinates Kong and Moon. Kong and Moon eventually fall in love with each other. But their fiery personalities soon clash and they end up breaking up. They both move on with different people but both end up in failure. Ming eventually gets together with Shan, but things get complicated when Shan's ex-girlfriend Kwun returns trying to get back together with him. Ming later finds that Shan involved in illegal drug practices.