A Meal Makes Her Forget

Sachiko Sasaki works as a literary magazine editor. She is well respected by her colleagues due to her perfectionist ways. On Sachiko Sasaki's wedding day, her boyfriend Shungo disappears. Sachiko Sasaki is dumbfounded by her boyfriend's disappearance. The next day, Sachiko Sasaki goes to work, but she can't stop thinking about Shungo. She realizes she is more traumatized than she thought. Sachiko Sasaki decides to go to a restaurant. When her meal comes out, Sachiko Sasaki forgets all about Shungo. Her experience makes her become a connoisseur of gourmet meals.