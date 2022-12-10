A Million Dollar Dream

Not Available

Zhang Zi Cheng (Hanwei Chen) is a senior creative director at an advertising firm when he was retrenched. With an overly generous wife Hu Jiao Fen (Zoe Tay), a son Yi Zheng (Edwin Goh) who wants to study in England to be with his girlfriend, and a daughter Yi Jing (Ying Ying He) who aspires to be a model, Zi Cheng is in need of money. He ends up as a delivery man and one day meets a mysterious man who passes him an expired TOTO slip. He ends up buying the same numbers on the expired TOTO and miraculously won the top prize. For the fear of losing his prize money, Zi Cheng hides his win from family and friends. But the stress takes a toll on him, and when his family finds out about his win, things started to fall apart.