A Murderous Affair in Horizon Tower

A beautiful coffee shop owner Zhong Meibao suddenly dies in a condominium at the Horizon Tower. When she died, her face still wore a doll-like makeup, hence the case was referred to as the "Doll Murder Case". This case shocks the whole tower, and after investigation the clues point to three suspects - security guard Xie Baoluo, architect Lin Dasen and property manager Lin Mengyu. All three suspects were enthralled by Zhong Meibao's beauty, and all had an intimate relationship with her. All the clue seem to point to the possibility of a love crime. However in the midst of investigation, new clues begin to emerge, and turns the focus to Zhong Meibao's complicated and painful youth. Her family, consisting of her step-father, mother, younger brother and foster mother, were implicated into the case. Just who could be the real murderer?