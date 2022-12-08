A New Leaf

Not Available

Kim Seok Joo (Kim Myung Min) is a cold, calculating lawyer who is vying to become successful at all costs. After a fateful accident causes him to lose his memory, Kim Seok Joo must rediscover who he is as a person and choose whether he will fight for justice or fall back into his old ways. Before the accident, he was engaged to the only grandchild of a wealthy family, Yoo Jung Sun (Chae Jung Ahn), but with no memory of her, he begins to fall for Lee Ji Yoon (Park Min Young), an idealistic intern at his law firm. As he regains his memories, will his heart choose new love or old greed?