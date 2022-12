Not Available

A Padroeira was a Brazilian soap opera produced and displayed at the time of 18 hours by Rede Globo, between June 18, 2001 and February 23, 2002, and presented in 215 chapters. It was written by Walcyr Carrasco collaboration with Duca Rachid and directed by Walter Avancini, and had Deborah Secco, Luigi Baricelli, Elizabeth Savalla and Maurício Mattar in leading roles.