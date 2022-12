A Pang For Brasil

Not Available

Gorgeous, sexy, bold, passionate, great dancers, love makers and incredible footballers, Brasilians are everything that Sam is not. Walking like a Brasilian may look easy, but for Sam, it may be a case of crawling first. Sam tries to dress, or undress, like a Brasilian, tan and wax like a Brasilian, dance like a Brasilian, workout like a Brasilian, eat like a Brasilian, party like a Brasilian, chat up ladies like a Brasilian, and gesture like a Brasilian; and fails spectacularly along the way.