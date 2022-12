Not Available

But what is a patch? A patch, something put in as a replacement. And who is Lundini? Valerio Lundini is a Roman comedian and poet of the surreal who is called every night to replace a program that for various reasons can not go on air, putting precisely "a patch". He will punctuate the transmission with his proverbial gags between the bizarre and the bizarre, in which the irreverence will touch all areas, social and fashion, politics and entertainment.